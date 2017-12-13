Kush-N-Cheese by Dinafem Seeds is a pungent cross that is known for being good to both expert and novice growers. Created by crossing Emerald OG with UK Cheese, this pungent pairing emits a savory stink of cheese, oil, and citrus. Offering predominantly physical effects, Kush-N-Cheese leans toward an indica-dominant effect while remaining a somewhat functional hybrid. Anticipate long-lasting relaxation that increases in weight and depth with continued consumption.
