This sativa-dominant marijuana hybrid strain was developed to be a resilient, hardy grower and won its breeders at T.H. Seeds 3rd place in the sativa category at the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup. Kushage plants come from OG Kush and SAGE parents, and like many sativas, they have a slightly longer flowering time at 10-11 weeks. These plants have lots of branches with dark green leaves, but its buds are light green and smell like fresh cut pine. Kushage is a good choice for a cerebral buzz and might just get those creative juices flowing.