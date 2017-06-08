ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kushage
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kushage

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 34 reviews

Kushage

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 34 reviews

Kushage
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

This sativa-dominant marijuana hybrid strain was developed to be a resilient, hardy grower and won its breeders at T.H. Seeds 3rd place in the sativa category at the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup. Kushage plants come from OG Kush and SAGE parents, and like many sativas, they have a slightly longer flowering time at 10-11 weeks. These plants have lots of branches with dark green leaves, but its buds are light green and smell like fresh cut pine. Kushage is a good choice for a cerebral buzz and might just get those creative juices flowing.

Effects

Show all

26 people reported 237 effects
Uplifted 53%
Happy 50%
Creative 46%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 42%
Pain 57%
Stress 42%
Muscle spasms 34%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 23%
Dry eyes 42%
Dry mouth 34%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 11%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

34

write a review

Find Kushage nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kushage nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
SAGE
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kushage

Products with Kushage

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kushage nearby.

Most popular in