La Blanca by Kannabia Seed Company is a balanced hybrid with personality. Created by crossing Black Domina x Snow White x Great White Shark, La Blanca holds true to its lineage, offering a blanket of white, snowy trichomes and a funky fragrance of sweet citrus and pungent earth. Kannabia boosts the flowering time of this strain through the addition of its Black Domina, giving La Blanca a round 60-day flowering time. La Blanca is also quite mold and pest-resistant, making it an ideal strain for seasonal outdoor grows. Enjoy its stoney effects to stimulate appetite and relax muscles.   

Reviews

5

Avatar for Just4Looks
Member since 2016
Very strong nice long high. Felt like the typical hybrid but leaning towards sativa side.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Mellow high with mild to moderate pain relieving qualities. For me La Blanca is a functional day time buzz allowing for productivity & daily activities of life without creating a fog in my flow of thoughts. A good tip for anyone who uses this or any cannabis for daily use is to pack extra snacks. ...
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ShowtimeNupe
Member since 2017
I just smoked a ½ gram of La Blanca. I was about to write it off as weak sauce, because the high was delayed, but then it finally kicked in. This was packaged by LTRMN (under their subsidiary, Sticks) and labeled as an indica. I usually smoke indica strains only. I should have looked on Leafly befo...
feelings
GigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for thtree
Member since 2018
it peaks slowly, but nice body high.
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Snow White
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Strain
La Blanca

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

