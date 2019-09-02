ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. L.A. Cheese
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

L.A. Cheese

Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

L.A. Cheese
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Coming out of Big Buddha Seeds’ Cheese collection, the award-winning L.A. Cheese bridges Europe and the West Coast by crossing UK Exodus Cheese and L.A. Confidential. L.A. Cheese offers a spicy, cheesy, and overall dank flavor that may take you into a heavy, full-bodied high. L.A. Cheese is a great option for winding down at the end of the day with good company.

 

