  3. LA Chocolat
Hybrid

4.6 104 reviews

LA Chocolat

aka LA Chocolope, LA Chocolate

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 104 reviews

LA Chocolat

LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.

Effects

77 people reported 647 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 31%
Stress 44%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

104

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
LA Chocolat
Strain child
Jigsaw
child

