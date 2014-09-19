La Niña, a close relative of El Niño, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Haze and White Widow. These large, airy buds offer a mild sweet, fruity aroma and clear, functional effects that make this strain a great daytime choice. Not recommended for beginning growers, this tall plant requires judicious attention until flowering between 8 and 10 weeks.
