Federal Reserve by Los Angeles Kush is another heavy indica cut out of Southern California. Created by crossing SFV OG with a special Los Angeles Kush phenotype, this strain offers deep relaxation and sedation. Federal Reserve's terpene profile is strong and pungent, smelling of pine, gas, and skunk. Its body effects can help sooth minor physical pain and help nullify stress and anxiety.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
Lineage
