Lake of Fire is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue #4 and Kobain Kush bred by Red Eyed Genetics. The result is a heavily frosted, chocolate, and pine flavored mixture of diesel fumes that produce balanced effects that stimulate the mind while relaxing the body. The influence of Kobain Kush genetics adds vigor and minimizes difficulty in cultivating a spinoff of the award-winning Gorilla Glue #4. 

31 people reported 338 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 35%
Pain 61%
Stress 54%
Anxiety 48%
PTSD 35%
Depression 32%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Kobain Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Lake of Fire

