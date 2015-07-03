ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kobain Kush
Indica

4.1 14 reviews

Kobain Kush

Kobain Kush

Kobain Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with White Lotus. The goal of this breeding project, by Red Eyed Genetics, was to increase the yield, stretch, and overall vigor of the early Bubba Kush cutting to achieve shorter vegetative cycles and enhance the overall potency and bag appeal. Subtle hints of purple begin to show late in the flowering period, with Kobain Kush buds that emit a mixture of sweet coffee and earthy pine that is highlighted with diesel undertones. The relaxing kick of indica effects will help calm stress and relax the body from head to toe.

Lineage

White Lotus
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Kobain Kush
Lake of Fire
