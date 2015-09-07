ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.1 31 reviews

Lavender Haze

aka G13 Haze Lavender

Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze is a lovely cross of G-13 Haze and Lavender. It’s known for its dense flowers that usually include shades of purple. The buds have a strong floral aroma that will make you think of a fresh sprig of lavender blooms. This hybrid has some great balanced effects to both lift your mood and provide some strong body relaxation. Light enough to pursue energetic activities but strong enough to erase pain and maybe ease you to sleep, Lavender Haze is a great daytime choice. Plants of this strain can be grown both indoors and out, with indoor flowering happening between 8 and 9 weeks.

Effects

Euphoric 63%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 59%
Creative 45%
Energetic 45%
Stress 54%
Depression 50%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 18%
Inflammation 13%
Dry eyes 31%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 9%

Reviews

31

Photos

Lineage

G13 Haze
Lavender
Lavender Haze

