Le Mans
Le Mans effects are mostly energizing.
Le Mans is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Triangle Kush and Lemon Tree. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Le Mans, before let us know! Leave a review.
Le Mans sensations
Le Mans helps with
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 11% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
