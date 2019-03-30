ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lemon Cookies

Hybrid

4.5 25 reviews

Lemon Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

Lemon Cookies

A tasty match made in heaven, Lemon Cookies is a cross between Lemon Haze and GSC. This tasty sativa-leaning hybrid has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. The high is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

Show all

Avatar for kistastas
Member since 2019
Oh man it opened up an third dimension for me. This is really THE ONE for me! I'll never buy something other except an heavy indica for the sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Medicated_in_PHL
Member since 2019
I use this as a live resin sauce in a concentrate pen. It is fantastic. The flavor is top-tier and the high is exactly what I expect out of a hybrid. Relaxing without being sedating, it melts away anxiety without being overly intoxicating. Perfect summer afternoon strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Smoke.6x
Member since 2018
It gave me a nice chill high but at the same time i wanted to do something it almost made me feel tingly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jasimbeg
Member since 2019
The perfect blend of laughter and relaxation it brings you to a high and social mood then easies down and helps you relax.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHungryUplifted
Avatar for AlexanderDMZ
Member since 2018
love this, just tried it. it definitely makes you "aroused", as a forewarning.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more reviews
write a review

Find Lemon Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lemon Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Haze
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Lemon Cookies

Products with Lemon Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lemon Cookies nearby.

Most popular in