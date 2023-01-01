Lemon Freeze Pop
Lemon Freeze Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and Creamsicle #4. This strain is a refreshing and uplifting strain that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a popsicle on a sunny day. Lemon Freeze Pop is 26.84% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Freeze Pop effects include happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Freeze Pop when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Lemon Freeze Pop features flavors like lemon, citrus and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lemon Freeze Pop typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel happy, energetic, and creative, Lemon Freeze Pop might be the one for you. This strain has a delicious lemon citrus flavor that will make your mouth water and your mind soar. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Freeze Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
