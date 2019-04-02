- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
Similar strains
Lineage
