  Lemon Garlic OG
Lemon Garlic OG

Bred through years of selecting the most desirable cuts of True OG, Lemon Garlic OG is a hybrid from Humboldt Seed Organization. The aroma is a bit spicy with notes of garlic, citrus, and pine. Densely stacked buds are frosty lime green and produce heaps of trichomes, indicating good OG genetics. For anyone looking for the next evening strain, give Lemon Garlic OG a try.

Great item for beginners, perfect texture for joint roll, very similar experience with Maui Waui (double dutch.) If Lemon Garlic OG is available, recommended ingredient for an evening salad, would make an awesome addition to any choice indica dominant hybrid with THC in the high 20's. Great suggesti...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Tasty, chilled bud. It makes you sleepy, but not as quick and heavy like Dark Star for example. I like this when I want to play video games or watch a movie. It’s really great for early evenings. Daytime, too, but expect a nap afterwards. Munchies can be intense. You won’t be disappointed.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Outstanding
CreativeFocusedGiggly
Strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Lemon Garlic OG

