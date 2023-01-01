Sudz
aka Suds
Sudz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Haze and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid, blending qualities from both its sativa and indica parent strains. Sudz is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. Sudz's genetic makeup combines the invigorating effects of Lemon Haze with the calming qualities of Do-Si-Dos to create a harmonious and unique high. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate level of potency. Leafly customers frequently report that the effects of Sudz include an initial burst of energy and creativity. This can lead to a relaxed and contented state of mind, making Sudz a suitable choice for various activities and moods. The balanced hybrid nature of the strain contributes to its versatile effects, allowing users to experience both an uplifting cerebral high and a soothing body relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Sudz to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its physical relaxation may provide relief from physical tension and discomfort. Bred by Cresco Labs, Sudz features a flavor profile that combines the zesty and citrusy notes of Lemon Haze with the sweet and earthy undertones of Do-Si-Dos. This fusion of flavors creates a multidimensional taste experience that adds to the overall enjoyment of consuming Sudz. The dominant terpene found in Sudz is likely to be limonene, contributing to its potential mood-enhancing effects and citrusy aroma. The average price of Sudz typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Sudz's balanced effects, complex flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to try Sudz, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
