Limonada
Limonada is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Meringue and Dragon OG. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Limonada is a fresh and fruity strain that combines the citrusy and sweet flavors of its parents. This strain is ideal for people who enjoy a balanced high that can relax the body and uplift the mind. Limonada is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Limonada effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Limonada when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Avitas, Limonada features flavors like citrus, spices, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The average price of Limonada typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Limonada is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense and sticky buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limonada, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
