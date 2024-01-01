Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Lemon Snooze

Lemon Snooze is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Florida Kush and Lemon Tree. This is a euphoric and relaxing strain that both casual consumers and medical patients can enjoy, before it puts them to sleep; it may also help address pain and lack of appetite. Like its name suggests, Lemon Snooze has a strong lemon aroma and flavor, rounded out with notes of tropical fruit and herbal tea. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Snooze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

