Lemon Sweet Skunk
Lemon Sweet Skunk effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon with Island Sweet Skunk. This strain provides effects that are energizing and buzzy. One toke of Lemon Sweet Skunk and you will feel a buzz through your entire body. Growers say this strain has frosty nugs that smell like crisp lemon-lime soda. Lemon Sweet Skunk pairs well with social activities.
Lemon Sweet Skunk sensations
Lemon Sweet Skunk helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
