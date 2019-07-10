From Calyx Gardens in California, Lemon Tangie is a sativa-leaning cross of SFV OG and Tangie. The flavor profile is deep with citrus blossom, pine, lemon dominance, followed by woody undertones. Its euphoric high is great for enjoying a sunny day in the mountains or a blissed-out time at the grocery store.
