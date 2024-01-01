stock photo similar to Lemonheads
Hybrid

Lemonheads

Not to be confused with the genetically-unrelated Lemonhead OG, Lemonheads is a hybrid marijuana strain that comes courtesy of the all-star breeding bteam at Archive Seed Bank. It combines the ultra-lemon aroma and high-energy sativa potency of Lemon G with the more soothing and grounding Face Off OG to create a singular and glorious strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemonheads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

