ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lime Tart
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lime Tart
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 6 reviews

Lime Tart

Lime Tart

Lime Tart by Wolf Genetics is a strain with undisclosed genetics and an enticing terpene profile. Laying into the body with heavy effects, Lime Tart relaxes and centers the consumer, leaving good vibes and sweet thoughts in the mind while unknotting physical tension. At the right dose, Lime Tart is exceptionally social, spurring mellow yet heady conversation while sharing in the lemon-lime cheesecake flavor this strain has become famous for. The lush plants finish flowering in approximately 60 to 70 days and is sure to excite the palates of new and seasoned cannabis consumers alike. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Probably some of the tastiest strains I have tried. No doubt this is a unique set of flavors. Tastes like lemon, Limes, Sprite and cheesecake. Powerful Indica effect but still kept my mind stimulated. Really helped me relax and sleep well with my PTSD and Insomnia. Love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for chilexer
Member since 2018
Insane strain, blows my mind. Hardy and big yielding, highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Flarestarchild
Member since 2019
Super relaxing. Makes music sound amazing . Citrus, clean, scent up close, and pungent far away, however that happens.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Find Lime Tart nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lime Tart nearby.

Products with Lime Tart

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lime Tart nearby.

Most popular in