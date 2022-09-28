Limelight
aka Lime Light
Limelight effects are mostly calming.
Limelight potency is higher THC than average.
Limelight, also known as Lime Light,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, sleepy, and euphoric. Limelight has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Limelight, before let us know! Leave a review.
Limelight sensations
Limelight helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
