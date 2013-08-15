ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

3.2 10 reviews

Lions Gate

Lions Gate

Lions Gate is a mellow indica strain with a skunky aroma and long-lasting effects that radiate throughout the body. In defiance of indica stereotypes, Lions Gate provides an uplifting buzz conducive for focus and creativity. For growers cultivating this indica, indoor gardens flower in about 8 weeks.

