ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lion’s Milk
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lion’s Milk
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 5 reviews

Lion’s Milk

Lion’s Milk

Another milk strain from Bodhi Seeds, Lion’s Milk crosses Pure Kush and Appalachia, creating a potent bud worthy of its Lion namesake. Buds take on a purple hue and come frosted in trichomes. Lion’s Milk has sharp spicy and earthy notes and the high comes on easy, but when consumed in large amounts, it’ll send you to the stars.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for Allure321
Member since 2018
What do I think about this strain? I think this strain crept up on me like the Cosby case! Not the I minded at all! I just got in after spending a fun, intimate night out for dinner with my partner and it really enhanced the positive vibes and high energy we put out, so much that anyone who saw us t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for ReebaWithTheSheeba
Member since 2019
Great smoke. Heavy hitter. Huge aesthetic nugs. Watch your intake this is strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
write a review

Find Lion’s Milk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lion’s Milk nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Second strain parent
Pure Kush
parent
Strain
Lion’s Milk

Products with Lion’s Milk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lion’s Milk nearby.