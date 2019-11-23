Another milk strain from Bodhi Seeds, Lion’s Milk crosses Pure Kush and Appalachia, creating a potent bud worthy of its Lion namesake. Buds take on a purple hue and come frosted in trichomes. Lion’s Milk has sharp spicy and earthy notes and the high comes on easy, but when consumed in large amounts, it’ll send you to the stars.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Lion’s Milk nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lion’s Milk nearby.
Lineage
Products with Lion’s Milk
Hang tight. We're looking for Lion’s Milk nearby.