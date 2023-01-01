Lollypop
aka Lollipop
Lollypop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cinderella 99 and Romulan. This strain is a fruity and spicy hybrid that has a sour and earthy flavor with hints of pine. Lollypop is 16-19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lollypop effects include euphoria, creativity, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lollypop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, lack of appetite, and numbness. Bred by unknown breeders, Lollypop features flavors like fruity, spicy, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is phellandrene. The average price of Lollypop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a stimulating and uplifting hybrid that can make you feel happy and creative. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lollypop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
