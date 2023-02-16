Louie XIII OG effects are mostly calming.
Louie XIII OG potency is higher THC than average.
Louie XIII OG is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and euphoric. Louie XIII OG has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Louie XIII OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Louie XIII OG strain effects
Louie XIII OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
