Purple Cheese is an indica-dominant autoflowering hybrid that combines Purple #1, Blue Cheese, and Lowryder. Bred by Auto Seeds, Purple Cheese was designed to have a sweeter, less cheesy flavor than its Blue Cheese parent. It does, however, inherit a tight bud structure and a high CBD profile. With a palatable fruit aroma, Purple Cheese delivers powerful full-body effects best suited for night owls or patients treating pain. Colder climates will bring out this hybrid's purple hues, and for best results, growers should keep this autoflowering variety between 50-80 cm in height.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
76
Find Purple Cheese nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Cheese nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Purple Cheese
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Cheese nearby.