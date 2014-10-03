ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 76 reviews

Purple Cheese

aka Purple Cheese Auto

Purple Cheese

Purple Cheese is an indica-dominant autoflowering hybrid that combines Purple #1, Blue Cheese, and Lowryder. Bred by Auto Seeds, Purple Cheese was designed to have a sweeter, less cheesy flavor than its Blue Cheese parent. It does, however, inherit a tight bud structure and a high CBD profile. With a palatable fruit aroma, Purple Cheese delivers powerful full-body effects best suited for night owls or patients treating pain. Colder climates will bring out this hybrid's purple hues, and for best results, growers should keep this autoflowering variety between 50-80 cm in height.

Effects

51 people reported 421 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 78%
Euphoric 64%
Sleepy 54%
Uplifted 43%
Insomnia 37%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Stress 27%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 17%
Headache 7%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

76

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Lowryder
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
Purple Cheese

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Drizella, Star Berry Indica, Big Sur Holy Bud, Dream Police, and Purple Cheese
Most popular in