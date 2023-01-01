stock photo similar to Mandarin Skunk
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Mandarin Skunk

Mandarin Skunk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and California Orange. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mandarin Skunk is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. The average price of Mandarin Skunk typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Mandarin Skunk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mandarin Skunk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



