  3. Mandarin Zkittlez
Hybrid

Mandarin Zkittlez

Mandarin Zkittlez

Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

Lineage

Strain parent
Mandarin Sunset
parent
Strain
Mandarin Zkittlez

