Maui Haole is a balanced hybrid that combines the sweet, tropical flavors of Maui Wowie with Romulan’s full-bodied relaxation. Bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank, Maui Haole takes powerful influence from the original Romulan Joe cut of Romulan. Its uplifting sativa influence stems from Maui Wowie genetics sourced from the Lower Nāhiku region of Hawaii. Haole is a Hawaiian term for a foreigner or someone that is not native to Hawaii, and Romulan is an alien race from the legendary sci-fi series Star Trek. Thus, the combination of the two leaves us with Maui Haole, or "Hawaiian Alien."