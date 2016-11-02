ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Haole
Hybrid

4.1 41 reviews

Haole

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 41 reviews

Haole

Haole is a Hawaiian term for a foreigner or anything that is not native to the Hawaiian Islands, which makes it the perfect name for this hybrid. Breeder Reserva Privada has taken the renowned sativa Maui Wowie and crossed it with the mainland’s LA Confidential to create Haole, a pleasant, calming strain that is well-suited to relieve stress and relax body pains. Though its genetics are balanced between indica and sativa, this cross tends to express itself with more emphasis on its indica traits. The aroma is sweet and earthy and is reminiscent of Grandma’s spice cake.

Reserva Prevada chose a Maui Wowie mother due to its ease of growth and the consistent end product and then decided to influence the genetics with the manageable height, increased potency, and reduced flowering time of LA Confidential. The result is a beginner-friendly strain that is easy to grow and enjoyable for consumers of all experience levels.

Effects

25 people reported 186 effects
Happy 48%
Relaxed 48%
Euphoric 44%
Creative 32%
Uplifted 32%
Pain 28%
Headaches 24%
Stress 24%
Spasticity 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Headache 4%

Reviews

41

Lineage

First strain parent
Maui Wowie
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Haole

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

