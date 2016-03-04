ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 27 reviews

Medicine Woman

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 27 reviews

Medicine Woman

Medicine Woman is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from renowned Oregon medical cannabis grower David Verstoppen. Aiming to help treat the symptoms of his wife’s fibromyalgia, Dave crossed Hash Plant, Dynamite, and G13 to create this potent hybrid. It relaxes muscles and provides powerful pain relief along with an energetic, clear-headed high. The aroma of Medicine Woman is sweet and skunky, and it tastes of sour citrus and diesel fuel.

17 people reported 150 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 35%
Pain 58%
Inflammation 29%
Cramps 23%
Depression 23%
Muscle spasms 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 11%
Dry eyes 5%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Dynamite
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Medicine Woman

