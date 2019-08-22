ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. 

Relaxed 65%
Happy 55%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 38%
Energetic 32%
Stress 46%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

Neville's Haze
Neville's Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
MediHaze
MediHaze

