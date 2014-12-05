ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.

49 people reported 349 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 46%
Creative 36%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 28%
Pain 28%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

New Strains Alert: Medusa, Purple Chemdawg, Emerald Jack, American Kush, and Key Lime Pie
