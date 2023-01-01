Mellowz
Mellowz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mellowz is known to have a THC content of around 18-22%, making this strain a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Mellowz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Mellowz typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Mellowz's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mellowz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
