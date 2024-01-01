stock photo similar to Melon Cake
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Melon Cake

Melon Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melon and Wedding Cake. Melon Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Melon Cake effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melon Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Dream City, Melon Cake features flavors like melon, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Melon Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melon Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Melon Cake strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Creative

Melon Cake strain helps with

  Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety

