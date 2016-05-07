ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

Happy 47%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 43%
Creative 35%
Relaxed 33%
Stress 37%
Pain 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 18%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Face Off OG
Amnesia Haze
