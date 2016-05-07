Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
68
Find Memory Loss nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Memory Loss nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Memory Loss
Hang tight. We're looking for Memory Loss nearby.