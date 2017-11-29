ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Mendo Afgoo
Indica

7 reviews

Mendo Afgoo

Mendo Afgoo

Mendo Afgoo is an unknown cross that has recently sprouted up on menus in cannabis dispensaries up and down the West Coast. The genetics are somewhat contested, with some claiming the strain is an Afgooey rebranded and others inferring parental genetics via nomenclature (Mendocino Madness x Afghani). The effects of the strain uplift the mind while saddling the body with a creeping heaviness. Mendo Afgoo is pungent and earthy, expressing deep green buds with coppery hair. Its stress-relieving effects make it a natural fit for the end of the day.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

blueleprechaun
Member since 2017
Even for an indica, I found this strain incredibly relaxing. It's not without an uplifting effect initially, but it soon reveals itself to be a true end of the day treat. I found myself losing focus with what I was doing and had to make some waffles. Earthy, pungent, and a bit skunky.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
milkbubbles
Member since 2018
This strain does wonders for calming my crippling fibromyalgia disorder!! As many of you fibro peeps out there know, with winter fast approaching, the cold damp weather, and sudden temperature changes, most days you feel like you're litterally petrifying! For me, I become so stiff that I can barely ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
FoodKing
Member since 2015
This strain is great for the end of the day. 10/10
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
klepeto
Member since 2018
Perfectly suited my needs during vacation in US. It helped me to close days smoothly with a couple of minutes for some relaxed work and after a while of laying I woked up in the same position but fresh and perfectly on time for breakfast. The sad for me is it is not possible to find seed in eu.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Puerton2
Member since 2018
Love it
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Mendo Afgoo

