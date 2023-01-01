Mexican Wedding
Mexican Wedding is an indica-dominant strain made from a genetic cross of LA Pure Kush x Wedding Crasher. For patients and casual consumers alike, Mexican Wedding is better-suited to lowkey festivities and stress-free couchside hangs due to its cerebral buzz that quickly intensifies to a couchlock. It pairs the herbal tang of Kush with vanilla sweetness, and buds bloom in bright greens with amber hair accents and milky trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mexican Wedding, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
