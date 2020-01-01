Michka by Sensi Seeds is a handcrafted homage to French cannabis activist and author, Michka Seeliger-Chatelain. This citrus-scented sativa was created during the same breeding project that created Eagle Bill. The Michka phenotype expresses a powerful aroma and a beautiful morphology that produces long candlestick-shaped colas. Its uplifting and invigorating effects are ideal for consumers looking to stimulate creativity and productivity without the overpowering sizzle. Michka wrote, “Free access to plants is a birthright of all living creatures.”