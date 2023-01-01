Midnight Moon
Midnight Moon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Midnight and Blue Moonshine. Midnight Moon is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Midnight Moon effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Midnight Moon when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by My Weed Group, Midnight Moon features flavors like spicy, earthy, and woody. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Midnight Moon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Midnight Moon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
