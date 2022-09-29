Mind Flayer
Mind Flayer effects are mostly calming.
Mind Flayer potency is higher THC than average.
Mind Flayer is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Mind Flayer - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Mind Flayer weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mind Flayer sensations
Mind Flayer helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mind Flayer products near you
Similar to Mind Flayer near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—