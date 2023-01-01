stock photo similar to Udder Madness
Hybrid

Udder Madness

Udder Madness is a hybrid cannabis strain from Solfire Gardens made from a genetic cross of Bitties x Mind Flayer. With a diverse lineup of ancestors that include Gelato, Red Pop, and GG4, Udder Madness blooms into blocky buds that blend green and purple, fuzzy to the touch with trichome frost. Aromas and flavors abound in Udder Madness, with some versions expressing bubblegum, blueberry, and vanilla terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Udder Madness, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight