Miracle Candy is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Canary and made from a genetic cross of Cap Junky x Zoomiez. This pedigree creates prismatic, high-yielding, and dense buds with shades of green and purple under ample trichomes. Most phenotypes produce terpene profiles with aromas and flavors of sweet candy, citrus, and petrol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
