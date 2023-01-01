Mitten Cake
Mitten Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Mitten Cake is a potent and flavorful strain that was bred by Seed Junky Genetics and grown by Shango, a premium cannabis producer in Oregon. This strain is known for its dense, frosty, and colorful buds that have a cake-like aroma with hints of mint, vanilla, and gas. Mitten Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mitten Cake effects include feeling tingly, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mitten Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and stress. Mitten Cake features flavors like mint, vanilla, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its uplifting and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Mitten Cake typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Mitten Cake is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available in the market. If you find it, don’t hesitate to try this delicious and powerful treat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mitten Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mitten CakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mitten Cake products near you
Similar to Mitten Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—