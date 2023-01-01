stock photo similar to Monkey Business
HybridTHC 28%

Monkey Business

Monkey Business is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Fornicator. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Monkey Business is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Monkey Business typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Monkey Business’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Business, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


