Monkey Spunk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Lilac Diesel. Monkey Spunk is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Monkey Spunk effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Monkey Spunk when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and insomnia. Bred by Nomad Extracts, Monkey Spunk features flavors like skunky, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Monkey Spunk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Spunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

