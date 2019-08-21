Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Moonbeam is an extremely potent indica strain with high THC content. Expect flavors to be fruity and sweety with earthy undertones. Consumers seek this strain for relief of insomnia and anxiety, as its potency can be a one-way ticket to an early bedtime.
