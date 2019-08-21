ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Moonbeam is an extremely potent indica strain with high THC content. Expect flavors to be fruity and sweety with earthy undertones. Consumers seek this strain for relief of insomnia and anxiety, as its potency can be a one-way ticket to an early bedtime.

40 people reported 256 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 57%
Sleepy 45%
Hungry 37%
Anxiety 22%
Stress 20%
Depression 17%
Pain 12%
Fatigue 10%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 15%
Headache 5%

Such a pleasant, clean taste of earth, flowers, and fruit. The initial feeling of clear headedness and pleasant emotions took immediate effect. Even the bad things in life seem like "happy mistakes" right now. Just somewhat pleasant and mellow... if Bob Ross were to invent a weed strain, this w...
HappyUplifted
a very relaxing and happy high.
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Not a fan. My focus was through the roof, but the stress relief was similar to an actual antidepressant. Not down for just feeling Numb and angry at the same time. My libido is nonexistent. Hubby had similar complaints. We're going to pass on this one next time.
EnergeticFocused
I find moonbeam is mellow long enough to watch a 22 min sitcom. Then the thoughts that need to be spoken escape and you’re yelling because every idea is more important than the last. I’m extremely eloquent on moonbeam. I just need to learn to go to bed before the 1.5-2 hour mark, because that’s when...
CreativeFocusedHungryTalkative
My favourite strain, makes me euphoric, happy, horny and relaxed with no negative sides. It's a high I can ride for a while through small bong hits as well. I love the smell and taste, smooth and floral and a little citrus, easily my top strain.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
