Mr. Tusk is a phenotype of Ken's OG Kush, grown specially by Kushman Veganics for the release of Kevin Smith's film Tusk. Available only for a limited time at Buds & Roses in Los Angeles, Mr. Tusk is an intensely potent indica-dominant hybrid released alongside its more mellow counterpart White Walrus. This strain has also gone by the name "Purple Drank" due to its flavor and aroma.