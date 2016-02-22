ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 8 reviews

Mr. Tusk

aka Purple Drank

Mr. Tusk

Mr. Tusk is a phenotype of Ken's OG Kush, grown specially by Kushman Veganics for the release of Kevin Smith's film Tusk. Available only for a limited time at Buds & Roses in Los Angeles, Mr. Tusk is an intensely potent indica-dominant hybrid released alongside its more mellow counterpart White Walrus. This strain has also gone by the name "Purple Drank" due to its flavor and aroma.

