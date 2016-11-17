ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Lotus by Bodhi Seed gets its frosting of trichomes from its mother, The White, while the father, Snow Lotus, works to increase size, cannabinoid profile, and overall potency of this strain. The tart, citrus aroma and flavors of lemon and hash draw you in while the relaxing indica effects will help to curb bouts of depression and insomnia.

Lineage

Snow Lotus
The White
White Lotus
Bay Lotus
Mt. Rainier
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

